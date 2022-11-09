RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Twitter lady donates N1m to Sowore's campaign

Nurudeen Shotayo

The donor has challenged other supporters of the candidate to match her donation.

Loretta Oladayo.
Loretta Oladayo.

Pulse reports that Oladayo used her donation to kick-start a challenge as she urged other supporters to match her donation.

Taking to her Twitter page on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the lady announced the challenge while showing receipt of her N1 million donation to Sowore’s campaign in a follow-up tweet.

She wrote, “I’m donating N1 million into Omoyele Sowore’s presidential campaign; anyone wants to march this amount with me?.”

Though her tweet elicited mixed reactions, Oladayo, however, made good of her pledge by stating in her follow-up tweet that,“Initially catching cruise turns action by donating N1 million to Omoyele Sowore’s presidential campaign.

“Screen shot below. I’m still looking for 10 comrades to match this amount with me. We must salvage this country from the rotten system because #WeCantContinueLikeThis.

Receipt of N1m deposit into Sowore's camapaign account. [Twitter:LorettaOladayo]
Receipt of N1m deposit into Sowore's camapaign account. [Twitter:LorettaOladayo]

As of the time of this report, Pulse can't ascertain if anyone had dared to match Oladayo's donation, but this is coming barely three months to the 2023 presidential election in which Sowore is expected to square up against candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall that the ACC presidential candidate recently took a subtle dig at the spokesperson of the PDP presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye, for donating N500,000 cash at an event.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

