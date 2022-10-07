2023: Trade group endorses Tinubu, urges South-West to unite for him

According to him, the group, operating in 170 markets in Lagos state, is also supporting all the APC candidates in the state at the forthcoming general elections.

“Among those jostling to get the presidency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stands head and shoulder above the rest. If we, as a nation, are ruled by the desire to tap our most competent, most able, best tested and adroit consideration for the presidency, Asiwaju is the impeccable choice.

“Lagos today serves as a refuge to other Nigerians who are fleeing from the farcical misrule and gross incompetence in their home states. Lagos state is not playing this role by accident.

“Tinubu deliberately planned Lagos state for this role when he involved other tribes in the governance of the state and ensured that the all-encompassing policy was enduring to date.

“We are supporting Asiwaju Tinubu because we know he has the capacity to serve all Nigerians in equal measures.

“When Tinubu is elected president, he will be a Nigerian first before being a Yoruba man, and he did demonstrate this cosmopolitan carriage when he was Lagos state governor,” he said.

Adelodun urged the South-West zone to rally around Tinubu as the best for the nation’s top job with its second largest votes in order to bring the dividends of democracy to ordinary Nigerians.

According to him, the association is wholly convinced and sure that Tinubu is Yoruba’s best foot for 2023, considering his antecedents and his fruitful governance.

He said that the former governor of Lagos state worked out an oasis of growth and economic development, which had benefited and continued to benefit other states and other ethnic groups.

“The South West must vote for Tinubu because he is the best option in the race; he is the most experienced. No one has his kind of experience; he is very competent and qualified.

“He is a man from the south west, he is our leader from the south west, he is our own, why should we not vote for our own?

“Tinubu is a leader who transforms nothing into something and feeds his people from the riches of what has been so transformed. Tinubu deserves kudos for spotting political talents.

“Of course, the pivotal role Tinubu played in the formation of APC, which eventually wrested power from the PDP, cannot be ignored,” he added.

The president said that it was uncharitable for some individuals in the South West to continue their unsavoury commentaries on the candidacy of Tinubu, saying he needed total support of the Yoruba people.

He said that if supported, Tinubu would impact on the general human capital development and provide right atmosphere for the Yoruba people to excel in various endeavors.

“Given the massive success of Tinubu as governor, it behoves every Yoruba man to see the dawn of a golden future not only for them but all Nigerians.

“The South as a whole and indeed every Nigerian must now see this season as an opportunity we cannot afford to miss in the interest of the entire country.

“We need to march in great numbers as Yoruba, to support our very best chance at the Nigerian presidency in 2023.

“He is at the very door of success. The least every Yoruba owe him is our total and unalloyed support as history beckons in 2023,” he said.

Adelodun said that members of the association had over the years, been contributing to the wellbeing of the people of the state as well as the economic development of the nation at large.