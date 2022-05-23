RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Toviho grabs PDP slot for Badagry Federal Constituency

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday evening declared Mr Olayemi Toviho as the PDP candidate for the Badagry Federal Constituency.

Mr Olayemi Toviho
Mr Olayemi Toviho

Declaring the result of the primary election, the party electoral officer, Mr Johnson Avoseh, said that Olayemi scored 31 out of 32 votes cast to defeat Mr Adekunle Lebile, who scored one vote.

Recommended articles

“I hereby pronounce Monday Olayemi the winner of the primary held in the Badagry Federal Constituency by the power vested on me.

“Hence, he is now the candidate for the Badagry Federal Constituency for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), having scored the highest number of votes,” he said.

The electoral officer also declared Mr Gbenga Fayemi, the winner of the primary election for Badagry Constituency 1, House of Assembly.

He said that Fayemi scored 18 votes out of the 18 votes cast while Stephen Adenaike did not score any vote.

“I hereby pronounce Gbenga Fayemi the winner of the primary held in Badagry Constituency 1 by the power vested on me.

“Hence, he is now the candidate for the Badagry Constituency 1 of the PDP having scored the highest number of votes,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PDP Badagry Local Government Chairman, Mrs Abidemi Akojenu, was not at the venue of the primary.

She had told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) earlier that elections had been put on hold because of logistics issues around 1:00 p.m. when she was going to Lagos.

A PDP chieftain, who did not want his name mentioned, told NAN that some delegates’ names had been substituted for the benefits of some aspirants.

Earlier, the Lagos State Chapter of the PDP had urged the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to cancel the House of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries slated for Sunday in Lagos.

The PDP Chairman in Lagos State, Mr Philips Aivoji, made the call at a news conference he addressed alongside other state executives of the party, governorship aspirants and party leaders in Ikeja.

He alleged the ad-hoc delegates’ list brought by the electoral committees for both primaries had been compromised.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gunmen threaten to kill more lawmakers in Anambra

Gunmen threaten to kill more lawmakers in Anambra

Gov Emmanuel plans reconciliation of aggrieved PDP aspirants in A’Ibom

Gov Emmanuel plans reconciliation of aggrieved PDP aspirants in A’Ibom

2023 Primaries: Gboluga emerges PDP Rep candidate

2023 Primaries: Gboluga emerges PDP Rep candidate

2023: Sokodabo picks FCT South PDP Reps ticket

2023: Sokodabo picks FCT South PDP Reps ticket

2023: Toviho grabs PDP slot for Badagry Federal Constituency

2023: Toviho grabs PDP slot for Badagry Federal Constituency

Lagos PDP cancels primaries over unfamiliar delegates list

Lagos PDP cancels primaries over unfamiliar delegates list

VP Osinbajo in closed-door meeting with Kaduna APC delegates

VP Osinbajo in closed-door meeting with Kaduna APC delegates

APC postpones screening of Tinubu, Osinbajo, other presidential aspirants

APC postpones screening of Tinubu, Osinbajo, other presidential aspirants

PDP primaries: I will wait as long as it takes – Banky W

PDP primaries: I will wait as long as it takes – Banky W

Trending

2023: Tinubu to dump APC if ...

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Only leaders with a touch of madness can fix Nigeria - Obasanjo

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

2023: How Lawan was drafted into the presidential race

President of the Senate, Ahmad lawan. [Twitter/@DrAhmadLawan]

2023: There's plot to force Peter Obi out of the race - Okupe

Peter Obi [Twitter/@bolanle cole]