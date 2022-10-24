2023: Tinubu’s manifesto true path to nation’s greatness – APC Chieftain

He said because of the hope the manifesto of the APC Presidential Candidate has raised in citizens, there was need for all Kogites who are members of the party to return home to vigorously campaign for Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 general elections.

“The manifesto of Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, is the true path to Nigeria’s greatness and the need for total support to him by all patriotic Nigerians.

“It’s in this light that I am calling on all Kogites, who are the members of APC to come back home for us to jointly campaign for Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 general elections.

“This is because the manifesto of our party’s presidential candidate is a policy document that is well researched and put in place by someone who has the intention of governing this country.

“The manifesto will be a perfect prism into Nigeria’s brighter future when the implementation commences because it captures the yearning and aspirations of every Nigerian.

“This is why I am calling on all party members, supporters, followers and admirers of Tinubu/Shettima joint presidential ticket to return to their various constituencies and campaign for the party’s victory in 2023.

“As party members, we must work harder and intensify our campaigns based on issues and track records of the candidates of our great party to outwit other candidates and political parties,” he said.

According to him, he has already relocated home to keep faith with the campaign towards the victory of Tinubu and the party at all levels.

He commended Gov. Yahaya Bello, who is also the National Youth Coordinator for Tinubu/Shettima 2023, for his track records and electoral successes that has raised the hope of Kogites.