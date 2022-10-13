2023: Tinubu’s campaign strategy on path to victory – Campaign Director

He described the move as a very good strategy by carrying everybody along.

“I am impressed by the way Ahmed-Tinubu is coordinating his campaign, working with all stakeholders as against the earlier pronouncement of Tinubu having issues.

“It is a very good strategy he adopted, calling everybody to discuss issues like what happened on Oct.12 meeting which Tinubu had with the Progressive Governors Forum, the Presidential Campaign Council and members of the APC National Working Committee.

“I was present at the meetings where he told us about his manifestoes, what he wants to do and asked everybody to lend his hands to improve the manifestoes where there is anything left out."

The Director expressed optimism that if Tinubu continued in that direction, there would be no complaint or quarrel among the various support groups and victory was sure as everybody would work towards the success of the party in 2023.

“If things continue the way I see it, Tinubu is definitely leading us to victory by the grace of Almighty Allah because you will not hear any quarrel or complaints because everybody is carried along,” Dan’agundi said.

He urged party members, especially in the North West, to work hard to ensure the victory of APC presidential and other candidates.