2023: Tinubu will get 80% of South-West votes, says Kekemeke

News Agency Of Nigeria

The National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Isaac Kekemeke, said the party’s presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, would win over 80 per cent of votes in the region during 2023 elections.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Mr Olaniyi Adegbola, Ondo State Coordinator of ‘The Asiwaju Group (TAG)’, a support group for the APC flagbearer, said in a statement that Kekemeke gave the assurance when executives of the group visited him in Akure on Wednesday.

The APC South-West leader, who said that President Muhammadu Buhari had always won over 70 per cent of votes cast in his North-West zone in previous elections, vowed, ”Tinubu would do better in the South-West in next year’s presidential poll.

“Buhari always had 70 per cent of his region’s votes in every election. We will win 80 per cent for Asiwaju in the South-West region in 2023.”

He assured that the APC in South-West would deliver impressively and urged the various support groups to work assiduously to ensure Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking during the visit, the TAG state coordinator said that Tinubu remained a common unifying factor which “is key to APC victory in the state.

“Asiwaju is a good product, strong enough to sell itself and the party,” Adegbola said.

He assured that TAG would come up with youth-friendly programmes to reach out to students and other young people to prevent them from going to the opposition.

”We will continue to spread the gospel of a Tinubu presidency devoid of ethno-religious proclivities come 2023.

”The group will continue to promote and ensure that the ruling APC retains power in 2023,” Kekemeke said.

2023: Tinubu will get 80% of South-West votes, says Kekemeke

