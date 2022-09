2023: Tinubu will get 80% of South-West votes, says Kekemeke

The APC South-West leader, who said that President Muhammadu Buhari had always won over 70 per cent of votes cast in his North-West zone in previous elections, vowed, ”Tinubu would do better in the South-West in next year’s presidential poll.

“Buhari always had 70 per cent of his region’s votes in every election. We will win 80 per cent for Asiwaju in the South-West region in 2023.”

He assured that the APC in South-West would deliver impressively and urged the various support groups to work assiduously to ensure Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking during the visit, the TAG state coordinator said that Tinubu remained a common unifying factor which “is key to APC victory in the state.

“Asiwaju is a good product, strong enough to sell itself and the party,” Adegbola said.

He assured that TAG would come up with youth-friendly programmes to reach out to students and other young people to prevent them from going to the opposition.

”We will continue to spread the gospel of a Tinubu presidency devoid of ethno-religious proclivities come 2023.