2023: Tinubu will emerge APC presidential candidate – Group

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Progressives Solidarity for Asiwaju (PSA) has expressed optimism that Bola Tinubu will emerge as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

This is contained in a statement by Dr Adewale Adenaike, PSA’s Director of Media, Strategic Communication and ICT on Wednesday in Abuja.

“Irrespective of the mode of primaries adopted by the party, direct or indirect, Tinubu will emerge as the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 presidential election,’’ he said.

Adenaike added that the PSA would mobilise its members, who were members of the APC to support Tinubu to emerge as its presidential candidate.

“Our membership cuts across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“We will give massive support to Asiwaju to make him emerge as APC standard bearer,” he said.

Adenaike said Tinubu has the requisite experience to develop the country, following his antecedence as Lagos State governor for a two-term.

He recalled that when Tinubu was governor of Lagos State, he developed the state even with the stiff opposition from the then Federal Government which denied the state its allocations.

Adenaike described Tinubu as a person needed to move the country forward.

According to him, Tinubu is a good manager of human and natural resource that should be supported by all Nigerians.

