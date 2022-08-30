2023: Tinubu will build a plural society, says group

He said that Tinubu has the competence, capacity and ideas to move the country forward.

Ezedinma said that the APC presidential candidate would ”place the country in the comity of respectable nations within the shortest possible time.”

According to him, Nigeria under Tinubu, will experience both human capital and infrastructural development, equity, peace, justice and progress.

“Tinubu will build an egalitarian, libertarian and plural society which we all desire,” Ezedinma said.

He urged APC members to be resolute in their support for him, saying, ”he would turn around the fortunes of the party, rebuild it and give it the proper focus in line with progressive principles.”

The coordinator said that in readiness for the task ahead, ARAS-G had constituted structures in all the 774 local governments, wards, states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Currently, we are embarking on a nationwide enlightenment and mobilisation campaign to generate a minimum of 10 million votes across the country for our presidential candidate.

“We are sensitising all APC members and lovers of our candidate on the need to collect their PVCs from the INEC offices across the country.