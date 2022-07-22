RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu wanted to be my running mate – Atiku

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Atiku said he became politically estranged with Tinubu after he presented...

Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (Punch)
Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and Bola Ahmed Tinubu. (Punch)
Atiku disclosed that Tinubu wanted him to field a Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2007, but he refused.

The former Vice President, who was the then presidential candidate of the now-defunct opposition Action Congress, AC, said Tinubu wanted to be his running mate.

Atiku eventually lost the election to late President Umar Yar’Adua of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

However, Atiku said Tinubu rejected his choice of Ben Obi as his running mate.

Speaking with Arise TV on Friday, July 22, 2022, Atiku said he became politically estranged with Tinubu after he presented Obi as his running mate.

He said: “He insisted on running with me and I didn’t believe it was right to have a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“That was the point of my fundamental departure with him.”

Forward to 2022, Tinubu is currently flying a Muslim-Muslim ticket, as he picked Kashim Shettima to be his running mate in the 2023 presidential elections; a decision that has caused so much conversation and resistance among citizens.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

