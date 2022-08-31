RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Tinubu visits Jonathan, seeks support

News Agency Of Nigeria

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate in 2023 polls, has met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja.

SEN. BOLA TINUBU, ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC) 2023 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, HIS VICE-PRESIDENTIAL RUNNING MATE AND SOME APC GOVERNORS AND FORMER PRESIDENT GOODLUCK JONATHAN ON TUESDAY NIGHT IN ABUJA AT JONATHAN’S RESIDENCE (NAN)
SEN. BOLA TINUBU, ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC) 2023 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE, HIS VICE-PRESIDENTIAL RUNNING MATE AND SOME APC GOVERNORS AND FORMER PRESIDENT GOODLUCK JONATHAN ON TUESDAY NIGHT IN ABUJA AT JONATHAN’S RESIDENCE (NAN)

The meeting is in continuation of Tinubu’s nationwide consultation with critical stakeholders ahead of the 2023 elections.

Recommended articles

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and one of APC’s national leaders met with Jonathan on Tuesday night at the latter’s residence and was accompanied by his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima and five APC governors, among others, on the visit.

The source, who was at the meeting, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the brief meeting gave the leaders the opportunity to discuss various national issues and the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Tinubu, after the brief meeting, was quoted as saying that he was on a courtesy visit to the former president being a former leader and one of the critical stakeholders in the Nigeria project.

According to the source, “Tinubu told Jonathan of his presidential ambition and sought his support. ”

Those who accompanied the APC presidential candidate included Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Gov. Bello Matawale of Zamfara, Gov. Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa and Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, among others.

The source pointed out that the meeting was part of efforts by Tinubu to get the support of all critical stakeholders for his presidential ambition.

“Truly, Jonathan was at home with us. He was very receptive. You know the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) no longer accords him that respect.

“He is more comfortable with us. He is happy that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu visited him, he is at home with his aspirations,” the source said.

Tinubu also recently had a similar meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Our ex-official's murder not political - PDP says

Our ex-official's murder not political - PDP says

Tinubu and party chairman are on friendly terms, APC insists

Tinubu and party chairman are on friendly terms, APC insists

I will halt debt accumulation, grant tax rebates – Atiku

I will halt debt accumulation, grant tax rebates – Atiku

2023: Tinubu visits Jonathan, seeks support

2023: Tinubu visits Jonathan, seeks support

Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan: Osinbajo departs for U.S.

Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan: Osinbajo departs for U.S.

Buhari's recruitment process responsible for Nigeria's divide - Kukah

Buhari's recruitment process responsible for Nigeria's divide - Kukah

Lagos to raise education sector budget above 10%

Lagos to raise education sector budget above 10%

Lecturers react to ASUU president’s ‘derogatory’ remarks about state universities

Lecturers react to ASUU president’s ‘derogatory’ remarks about state universities

Court fines EFCC ₦1m over unlawful invasion of Abuja company

Court fines EFCC ₦1m over unlawful invasion of Abuja company

Trending

Hon Nnamdi Okafor

Nigerian lawmaker slumps, dies in South Africa

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)

Anxiety in PDP over Wike's meeting with Tinubu in London

Witches and Wizards back Tinubu

Witches and Wizards back APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

Ayo Fayose and Isaac Fayose

Fayose's brother donates Ibadan resort to Peter Obi's campaign