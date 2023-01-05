Tinubu believes Obasanjo not qualified to recommend president for Nigerians

Tinubu's conviction stemmed from the alleged failure of Obasanjo as Nigerian President between 1999-2007.

The former Lagos State Governor said this while speaking at the APC Presidential campaign rally held at the University of Benin Sports Complex, Ugbowo Campus, Benin on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

The APC presidential flag-bearer accused the former President of failing to develop the country when he held sway, adding that Obasanjo devoted more time to fighting his then Vice President, Abubakar Atiku, as they both accused each other of deploying the country's resources for their personal comfort.

According to Tinubu, Obasanjo and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government failed to deliver electricity for Nigerians to make popcorn despite spending $16billion on power generation.

He recalled his time as Lagos governor when he brought Enron Power to generate electricity and solve the power problem under an Independent Power Project (IPP) arrangement, but the innovation was thwarted by the PDP government under Obasanjo.

Tinubu's words: “I brought Enron to solve the electricity problem and help Lagos economy but Obasanjo and PDP frustrated it. They punished me and Lagos people and even began deducting our money. I created Local Governments in Lagos to accelerate development and create employment for our people but Obasanjo seized our allocation and punished us for that. That was wickedness and such a man said he endorsed a man for you to vote as President. Can you follow such a man? Can Obasanjo recommend a leader for anyone in Nigeria? A man who does not know the way cannot show the way.”

Tinubu says Atiku is unfit to be president: Talking about one of his main challengers in the February 25 election, Tinubu said the PDP presidential candidate lacked the qualification to be President of Nigeria having indicted himself on his record as a civil servant.

Tinubu continued: “Atiku and Obasanjo accused themselves of using Nigeria’s money to buy cars for their comfort. Atiku was a custom officer who said he made money selling cars, that is smuggling. He didn’t even know that a civil servant cannot do any other business apart from agriculture. That is enough to disqualify him and he is not fit to be President.”

Tinubu vows to make Edo an energy hub: Reeling out his economic agenda and plans for the Edo people, the APC torchbearer said it was high time darkness is eliminated in the country and make the economy productive through massive industrialisation, promising to make Edo state a hub of industrial activities and an energy state.

He also commended some Western nations for returning the stolen Benin artifacts but asked the countries to compensate Edo state from the proceeds generated from using the stolen artifacts for tourism and exhibitions.

Tinubu's comment read: “Edo people, prosperity has come, happiness has come, hope is back in your homes, knowledge is back in your community. I am happy about the returned artefacts. They are bringing our artefacts.