2023: Tinubu campaign recruits online TV proprietor

The Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council has engaged Dr Amas Anka, the CEO/Managing Editor of Thunder Blowers online Television as its North West Spokesman.

APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter:Sharksawn]
Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, who is the North West Zonal Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, announced the appointment at the council’s meeting in Kaduna.

A statement issued by Anka on Wednesday said the appointment which took immediate effect had made him the Special Adviser on Media to the Zonal Coordinator of the presidential campaign.

According to him, the appointment is also part of the strategy to kick start the activities of the Presidential campaign council in the Zone.

The coordinator urged the appointee to bring his experience to bear in ensuring that the campaign activities within the Zone are promoted across the nation.

While accepting the appointment Anka assured the Governor that he would do his best to deliver to the expectations of the North West APC Presidential Campaign Council.

He thanked the Governor for finding him worthy of the appointment and assured him of his commitment towards ensuring that the campaign activities are promoted across the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Anka is a lecturer at the Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara.

He holds a PhD in Political Science (International Relations) and had been managing an online television.

2023: Tinubu campaign recruits online TV proprietor

