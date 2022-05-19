2023: Tambuwal woos Ogun PDP delegates, pledges to re-jig security system

NAN also reports that Tambuwal is one of the aspirants seeking the PDP presidential ticket for the 2023 election.

While canvassing for votes of the delegates, he pledged an all-inclusive government and re-organisation of Nigeria’s security system, if elected as president.

Tambuwal, who emphasised the need for devolution of more powers to the state and local government areas, said that he believed in the restructuring of the country.

“I see no reason why the security apparatus of this country should be centralised. It is part of what is giving us problems.

“I believe in the idea of state police, and we need to devolve more of these security agencies to the states for effective security of the nation.

“I promise to run an all-inclusive government in which every Nigerian will feel a sense of belonging, and I will be a president who listens to the advices of his team, if elected.

“I believe we can transform our agricultural system if we have enough power which is affordable and we can achieve this by unbundling the entire power system,” he said.

The presidential aspirant, who acknowledged that Ogun had contributed more than any other state in providing leadership for the country’s development, urged the delegates not to vote based on sentiments

Rather, he said that they should consider the aspirant who understood the complexities, diversities and issues of Nigeria in casting their votes.

“Please note that what you are going for transcends your personal issues. You are going to the convention to determine the future of Nigeria and that of our children.

“That is why I am here to seek your partnership and support in my ambition to re-position this country.

“I possess the requisite qualities and experience to strengthen the unity of this country and my records in the House of Representatives can attest to the fact that I will not let Nigerians down.

“The fact that I am very close to the youth and not too distant from the elders makes me the bridge between the old and the new generations.

“I also have a very strong network of friends in virtually all the 774 local government areas of the country because I have traversed the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“I have been an Organising Secretary and Legal Adviser of PDP in Sokoto State, and I have been a member of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) and the Board of Trustees (BOT). So I understand the party’s issues.

“I have both legislative and executive experience, running a second term as the governor of Sokoto state and I am also a technocrat in politics.

“I believe I possess the requisite qualities beyond other aspirants and I solicit your support to emerge as the party’s presidential candidate at the convention,” he said.

He commended Adebutu for his efforts and roles in sustaining the party in the state and urged members to reward him by standing by him to become the next governor of Ogun.