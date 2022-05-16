Tambuwal said to achieve this, he will ensure that the principles of federal character are fully entrenched in his government.
2023: Tambuwal promises to end religious differences
Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal has said if elected president in 2023, he will put an end to religious differences that has put Nigeria at the brink of collapse.
"If we employ equity, fairness in appointments and key political offices, it will surely end religious bitterness as can be seen in the APC led government”.
The Sokoto State Governor stated this at the weekend in Jos during a meeting with Plateau PDP delegates.
Represented by his campaign Director General, Sen. Tunde Ogweha, Tambuwal said the frequent farmers herders clash will be a thing of the past as his experience as a former legislature will count in fashioning out ways in ending the protracted feud.
Priding himself as one of the most qualified candidates for the People's Democratic Party, Tambuwal said ending Nigeria's security challenges will pave the way for development and other basic social amenities.
On Deborah Samuel's murder, he said the perpetrators will be brought to book, adding that his government will not tolerate such acts of barbarism.
