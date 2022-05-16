RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Tambuwal promises to end religious differences

Authors:

Kingsley Chukwuka

Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal has said if elected president in 2023, he will put an end to religious differences that has put Nigeria at the brink of collapse.

Gov Aminu Tambuwal (VanguardNGR)
Gov Aminu Tambuwal (VanguardNGR)

Tambuwal said to achieve this, he will ensure that the principles of federal character are fully entrenched in his government.

Recommended articles

"If we employ equity, fairness in appointments and key political offices, it will surely end religious bitterness as can be seen in the APC led government”.

The Sokoto State Governor stated this at the weekend in Jos during a meeting with Plateau PDP delegates.

Represented by his campaign Director General, Sen. Tunde Ogweha, Tambuwal said the frequent farmers herders clash will be a thing of the past as his experience as a former legislature will count in fashioning out ways in ending the protracted feud.

Priding himself as one of the most qualified candidates for the People's Democratic Party, Tambuwal said ending Nigeria's security challenges will pave the way for development and other basic social amenities.

On Deborah Samuel's murder, he said the perpetrators will be brought to book, adding that his government will not tolerate such acts of barbarism.

Authors:

Kingsley Chukwuka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police confirm burning of LGA secretariat in Anambra

Police confirm burning of LGA secretariat in Anambra

Beginners guide for Crypto day trading

Beginners guide for Crypto day trading

Stablecoins and Altcoins are different

Stablecoins and Altcoins are different

5 terms you should know before you invest in Cryptocurrencies

5 terms you should know before you invest in Cryptocurrencies

Ukraine's new law on Cryptos

Ukraine's new law on Cryptos

El-Rufai: Kaduna delegates support power shift to south

El-Rufai: Kaduna delegates support power shift to south

2023: Atiku promises to restructure Nigeria

2023: Atiku promises to restructure Nigeria

Deborah's death 'll not be tolerated, says northern Christian body

Deborah's death 'll not be tolerated, says northern Christian body

2023: Tambuwal promises to end religious differences

2023: Tambuwal promises to end religious differences

Trending

Blasphemy: After voter threats, Atiku retracts comment on Sokoto college murder

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. (BusinessDay)

APC Governor not Fulani group bought Presidential form for Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan (Thisday)

'An Insult': Jonathan rejects APC N100m presidential form

President Goodluck Jonathan

2023: PDP rejects zoning, throws presidential ticket open

2023: PDP rejects zoning, throws presidential ticket open (BBC)