2023: Tambuwal promises to end religious differences

"If we employ equity, fairness in appointments and key political offices, it will surely end religious bitterness as can be seen in the APC led government”.

The Sokoto State Governor stated this at the weekend in Jos during a meeting with Plateau PDP delegates.

Represented by his campaign Director General, Sen. Tunde Ogweha, Tambuwal said the frequent farmers herders clash will be a thing of the past as his experience as a former legislature will count in fashioning out ways in ending the protracted feud.

Priding himself as one of the most qualified candidates for the People's Democratic Party, Tambuwal said ending Nigeria's security challenges will pave the way for development and other basic social amenities.