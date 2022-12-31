ADVERTISEMENT
2023: Supporters stage rally in Katsina, mobilise support for Atiku

News Agency Of Nigeria

Supporters of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Friday stormed Katsina streets, mobilising the residents to support him in the 2023 general elections.

Gambo, who led the procession, said they embarked on the walk because they were convinced that the former Vice President had the qualities and the experience to lead Nigeria.

According to Gambo, ”We are fully convinced that Alhaji Atiku has the sterling quality to lead Nigeria.

“His experience as a businessman and the former Vice President of Nigeria have prepared him for the job of Presidency.

“He would move Nigeria forward. I will appeal to other Nigerians to join us in ensuring that he is voted as Nigeria’s President in 2023.

“All the people you see in this procession are from 74 various groups in PDP.’’

Lawan Magaji, one of the supporters, who also addressed them on behalf of the state executive, also pleaded with Nigerians to vote for Atiku in 2023.

Magaji further insisted that Atiku would move Nigeria forward as the nation’s President.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atiku’s supporters during the rally, also carried various banners and posters, extolling the virtues of the former Vice President.

News Agency Of Nigeria
