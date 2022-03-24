2023: Support group purchases N40m PDP nomination form for Tambuwal

Speaking on behalf of the group, Aree Akinboro said the group is made up of concerned Nigerians who are worried about where Nigeria is headed and as such, want Governor Tambuwal not only to lead by unify Nigeria.

“Tambuwal is someone we have all known for 30 years and nothing has changed about him. He’s humble, focused and intelligent. People ask if he has the money to pursue this ambition. That is why we are here to buy this form for him. He’s not aware but we as professional and apolitical, we want him to lead,” he said.