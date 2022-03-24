A group of friends led by Aree Olumiyiwa Akinboro, SAN, have purchased Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, to support his bid to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
2023: Support group purchases N40m PDP nomination form for Tambuwal
The expression of interest form cost N5 million while the nomination form is N35 million.
This is coming days the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commenced sales of nomination and expression of interest form.
Speaking on behalf of the group, Aree Akinboro said the group is made up of concerned Nigerians who are worried about where Nigeria is headed and as such, want Governor Tambuwal not only to lead by unify Nigeria.
“Tambuwal is someone we have all known for 30 years and nothing has changed about him. He’s humble, focused and intelligent. People ask if he has the money to pursue this ambition. That is why we are here to buy this form for him. He’s not aware but we as professional and apolitical, we want him to lead,” he said.
