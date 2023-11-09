ADVERTISEMENT
2023 Supplementary Budget, bold response to address economic challenges - FG tells Obi

News Agency Of Nigeria

FG urged the opposition parties to be informed and balanced in the exercise of their right to differing opinions and refrain from misrepresentation of facts for political gains.

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]
Idris stated this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Rabiu Ibrahim, on Thursday in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu on November 8, signed the 2023 supplementary budget into law.

However, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, claimed that the 2023 supplementary budget was insensitive. The Minister admonished Obi to acquaint himself with the details of the ₦2.17 trillion 2023 Supplementary Budget.

He said that highlight of the budget captured allocations for essential sectors including security; agriculture and food security, works and housing, wage increase for workers, student loan scheme, social safety nets, among others.

All these aimed at strengthening the country’s economic foundation and improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

“The broad provisions in the supplementary budget is a reflection of President Tinubu’s strong desire and eagerness to support the vital functions of government.

“These include addressing urgent security needs, and fast-track the country’s recovery process from the economic impact occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy,” he said.

Idris urged the opposition parties to be informed and balanced in the exercise of their right to differing opinions and refrain from misrepresentation of facts for political gains.

He said the supplementary budget was derived from the active engagement and consultations with relevant stakeholders who ensured that the budgetary provisions aligned with the needs and expectations of Nigerians.

“In line with President Tinubu’s inclination to accountability and transparency in government expenditure, all items in the supplementary budget have been meticulously scrutinised to ensure efficient utilisation of public funds”.

