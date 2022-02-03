2023: Sule Lamido condemns zoning, says it shouldn’t exist anymore

Lamido said zoning should not exist anymore because it was designed to be a one-time thing.

The ex-governor said this on Thursday, February 2, 2022, during Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme.

“For how long do we remain blackmailed and held hostage for zoning? When are we going to have a Nigerian president for all Nigerians? The issue of zoning was a one-time thing designed to heal a particular problem, which has been healed. We are now fully reconciled.” he said.

The former governor’s criticism of zoning came amid the clamour for the next Nigerian president to emerge from the southern part of the country.

Political leaders and state governors in the south have insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023 must be a southerner.

Lamido also criticised regional or tribal consensus saying he doesn’t believe in it.

The ex-governor said what Nigeria needs is a national consensus.

“I don’t believe in regional consensus, either for the south-south, south-east or north. I believe in the Nigeria consensus.

“Those clamouring for this consensus are not in active politics They are people outside the arena. I want people within the area with the same feelings and philosophy, who believe in Nigeria, to come together and come up with a Nigeria consensus. I don’t believe in regional or tribal consensus.” he said.

Lamido said the Afenifere and other tribal groups pushing for regional consensus are not active within the political scene.