RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Sule Lamido condemns zoning, says it shouldn’t exist anymore

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Lamido also criticised regional or tribal consensus saying he doesn’t believe in it.

Sule Lamido - Former Jigawa state Governor
Sule Lamido - Former Jigawa state Governor

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has knocked the idea of zoning presidential tickets to regions.

Lamido said zoning should not exist anymore because it was designed to be a one-time thing.

The ex-governor said this on Thursday, February 2, 2022, during Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme.

“For how long do we remain blackmailed and held hostage for zoning? When are we going to have a Nigerian president for all Nigerians? The issue of zoning was a one-time thing designed to heal a particular problem, which has been healed. We are now fully reconciled.” he said.

The former governor’s criticism of zoning came amid the clamour for the next Nigerian president to emerge from the southern part of the country.

Political leaders and state governors in the south have insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023 must be a southerner.

Lamido also criticised regional or tribal consensus saying he doesn’t believe in it.

The ex-governor said what Nigeria needs is a national consensus.

“I don’t believe in regional consensus, either for the south-south, south-east or north. I believe in the Nigeria consensus.

“Those clamouring for this consensus are not in active politics They are people outside the arena. I want people within the area with the same feelings and philosophy, who believe in Nigeria, to come together and come up with a Nigeria consensus. I don’t believe in regional or tribal consensus.” he said.

Lamido said the Afenifere and other tribal groups pushing for regional consensus are not active within the political scene.

He also said is willing to support younger people to occupy political offices but they may lack the wisdom and experiences of the older ones.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Sule Lamido condemns zoning, says it shouldn’t exist anymore

2023: Sule Lamido condemns zoning, says it shouldn’t exist anymore

Polio virus eradication: Kaduna immunizes children including children with disabilities

Polio virus eradication: Kaduna immunizes children including children with disabilities

Buhari praises Guinea-Bissau loyal troops over aborted coup

Buhari praises Guinea-Bissau loyal troops over aborted coup

Buhari to Nigerians: 'You’ll soon witness massive shift from insurgency to peace, stability'

Buhari to Nigerians: 'You’ll soon witness massive shift from insurgency to peace, stability'

N784.3m debt: Court orders unfreezing of Benue accounts

N784.3m debt: Court orders unfreezing of Benue accounts

Senate advises FG to send fighter jets, flush terrorists from their hideouts

Senate advises FG to send fighter jets, flush terrorists from their hideouts

Gov. Abiodun to launch Ogun Health Insurance Scheme

Gov. Abiodun to launch Ogun Health Insurance Scheme

Yobe Senator, Hassan defects to APC from PDP

Yobe Senator, Hassan defects to APC from PDP

Guterres appoints Nigeria's Sawyer as UN Interim Force commander

Guterres appoints Nigeria's Sawyer as UN Interim Force commander

Trending

Gov Emmanuel says he waited for God before choosing Pastor Eno as his successor

Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel [AKSG]

Sanwo-Olu says Tinubu is most qualified candidate for 2023 presidency

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Bola Tinubu (TheSun)

Wike refuses to confirm his presidential ambition, says he has election strategy

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [PDP]

Atiku meets Babangida, says he’ll declare his presidential bid at appropriate time

General Ibrahim Babangida and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (Thisday)