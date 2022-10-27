2023: Standstill in Ogbomoso as APC holds rally for Tinubu, Shettima

NAN reports that APC supporters and other residents in Ogbomoso came out enmass to participate in the rally, leading to traffic gridlock in the town and its environs.

Present at the rally were the Governorship candidate of APC, Sen. Teslim Folarin, representing Oyo North Senatorial District; Sen. Fatai Buhari; Rep. Oluwasegun Odebunmi, representing Surulere/Ogooluwa Federal Constituency.

Others were: APC candidate for Ogbomoso North/South Federal Constituency, Olamijuwolo Alao-Akala, APC candidate for Ogbomoso North State House of Assembly; Mrs Wumi Oladeji and Ogbomoso South Constituency candidate Adegoke Ayodeji.

The rally, which started at Rounder area through Aromole, terminated at Oja-Igbo area of Ogbomoso.

Addressing the crowd, the state Chairman of APC, Isaac Omodewu, expressed confidence in the victory of Tinubu and other candidates of the party following the massive turnout of people for the rally.

Omodewu said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has done his best, calling on people of the state and Nigeria in general, to vote for Tinubu for better governance.

He condemned the administration of Gov. Seyi Makinde over alleged lavish spending of the state’s resource and for using gas and diesel to power street light instead of solar power.

In her remarks, Wumi Oladeji, a State House of Assembly member and the candidate for Ogbomoso North, said the crowd witnessed in Ogbomoso was unprecedented.

Oladeji said that the calibre of candidates presented by APC was an indication that the party would deliver dividends of democracy to people of Oyo State and Nigeria in general.

She assured the people that the party would not relent on its oars until victory was achieved.

Also, Rep. Olusegun Odebunmi, representing Surulere/ Ogooluwa in the House of Representatives, said, “Ogbomoso zone is for APC and will deliver it for Tinubu and other party’s candidates for 2023 general elections.”

Odebunmi promised to facilitate more constituency projects for his constituents, if re-elected in the forthcoming elections.

In his remarks, Alao-Akala, promised quality representation, if voted in.

The candidate, son of the late Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala, former Governor of Oyo State, assured his people that they would get what they deserve in service delivery.

Also, Folarin said the rally was to show the whole world that APC has a good product in person of Tinubu.