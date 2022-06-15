2023: Sowore disses Peter Obi’s study trip to Egypt

Peter Obi had on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, embarked on the journey as part of his detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria.

He had said he will understudy the Egyptian Power, Education and other sectors of their economy during his 3-day visit to Egypt.

But reacting, Sowore described Peter Obi as an unprepared presidential candidate.

He wrote on Twitter, "Heard @PeterObi traveled to Egypt to learn how to fix Education/Power problems, this is exactly the problem with unprepared candidates.

”It is 9 months to the election and a two-term Gov. and former VP candidate wants to go learn something from Egypt in 3 days. Wow!#WeCantContinueLikeThis.”

Obi, a former governor of Anambra, has flown out of Nigeria to “understudy Egypt’s education sector”.

Obi announced the trip through his official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He said the three-day visit to the north-eastern African country is to understudy its power, education, planning and finance sectors.

“I just departed for Egypt on a 3-day visit as part of my detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria,” he wrote.

“In Egypt, I am expected to understudy, among others, the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors.”

The development comes amid the campaign for the February 2023 presidential elections.