2023: South-South group drums support for Tinubu/Shettima

The group made the call in a communique issued at the end of its meeting on Monday in Warri, made available to newsmen.

The communique was jointly signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Besidone Eyengho; Dr Emem Wills, National Secretary; Thank God Deizigha, National Organising Secretary; Nwulu Uche, National Publicity Secretary; George Ogaga State Coordinator and Abu Momodu a Member.

The meeting was attended by the senatorial coordinators and delegates from the six states in the South-South geo-political zone.

The group in the communique, described the campaigns of calumny against Tinubu/Shettima as “part of the antics of desperate and drowning politicians”.

It said that Tinubu/Shettima was the best choice and answer to the multi-faceted problems confronting Nigeria.

The group, however, called on stakeholders in the South-South region to “embrace the ticket to guarantee a prosperous Nigeria.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is hale, hearty, agile and fit to tackle the challenges and demands of a prosperous Nigeria.

“Sincere and concerted efforts should be made to return the South-South fully into the mainstream of national politics in order to ensure meaningful and accelerated development in the region.