RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: South-South group drums support for Tinubu/Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group in the communique, described the campaigns of calumny against Tinubu/Shettima as “part of the antics of desperate and drowning politicians”

APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]
APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate and former Borno state Governor, Kashim Shettima. [Twitter/@Arewa_Source]

The group made the call in a communique issued at the end of its meeting on Monday in Warri, made available to newsmen.

The communique was jointly signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Besidone Eyengho; Dr Emem Wills, National Secretary; Thank God Deizigha, National Organising Secretary; Nwulu Uche, National Publicity Secretary; George Ogaga State Coordinator and Abu Momodu a Member.

The meeting was attended by the senatorial coordinators and delegates from the six states in the South-South geo-political zone.

The group in the communique, described the campaigns of calumny against Tinubu/Shettima as “part of the antics of desperate and drowning politicians”.

It said that Tinubu/Shettima was the best choice and answer to the multi-faceted problems confronting Nigeria.

The group, however, called on stakeholders in the South-South region to “embrace the ticket to guarantee a prosperous Nigeria.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is hale, hearty, agile and fit to tackle the challenges and demands of a prosperous Nigeria.

“Sincere and concerted efforts should be made to return the South-South fully into the mainstream of national politics in order to ensure meaningful and accelerated development in the region.

“The Tinubu/Shettima ticket will return the country to a path of sustainable peace, socioeconomic growth and development,” it said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG plans to spend N19.76trn in 2023

FG plans to spend N19.76trn in 2023

2023: South-South group drums support for Tinubu/Shettima

2023: South-South group drums support for Tinubu/Shettima

Banditry: FG releases N6.25bn for establishment of cattle ranches in Katsina

Banditry: FG releases N6.25bn for establishment of cattle ranches in Katsina

2023: Bauchi Governor drops deputy, unveils Rep member as running mate

2023: Bauchi Governor drops deputy, unveils Rep member as running mate

Appeal Court reinstates Delta Speaker as PDP governorship candidate

Appeal Court reinstates Delta Speaker as PDP governorship candidate

Group raises alarm over alleged cloning of WAEC website

Group raises alarm over alleged cloning of WAEC website

Wike upsets PDP again, says something will soon happen

Wike upsets PDP again, says something will soon happen

Atiku Abubakar donates N50m to flood victims at Kantin-Kwari market in Kano

Atiku Abubakar donates N50m to flood victims at Kantin-Kwari market in Kano

Zulum defeats Wike, Umahi, others to emerge 2022 ‘Best Governor of the Year’

Zulum defeats Wike, Umahi, others to emerge 2022 ‘Best Governor of the Year’

Trending

Hon Nnamdi Okafor

Nigerian lawmaker slumps, dies in South Africa

Daysman and Chris Oyakilome

Oyakhilome’s nephew opens up on suspension over support for Tinubu

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

BREAKING: IPOB rejects Peter Obi, Igbo presidency

Professor Wole Soyinka speaks on President Buhari's RUGA scheme (Books Live)

I don’t care if Nigeria’s next President, VP, Speaker are same religion – Soyinka