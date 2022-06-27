2023: Sokoto speaker, 3 guber aspirants defect to PDP

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the gubernatorial aspirants who defected to the PDP are former Minister of Sports Yusuf Suleiman, Alhaji Abubakar Gumbi and serving Rep. Balarabe Salame.

Some of the personalities who defected alongside included Rep. Yusuf Kurdula, Sen. Bello Gada, state Assemblyman Murtala Maigona, serving National Commissioner in the Public Complaints Commission and Sen. Jibril Gada.

Receiving the defectors, Okowa said that the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has the quality and knowledge to solve the country’s numerous challenges.

“Our party is working judiciously to salvage the country from its current challenges of insecurity and other numerous challenges.

“Atiku is the man to take Nigeria out of its present stage, as such our country of tomorrow needs every one in the struggle by PDP,” he said.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State expressed happiness over the acceptance of the defectors to join the PDP in the state.

“Today you are all retuning home. I am happy that all of you are satisfied and convinced with the PDP leadership in Sokoto and Nigeria,” he said.

Tambuwal further described Atiku and Okowa as true nationalists with passion for Nigeria’s prosperity, saying their combination will yield the right leadership needed for the country.

Earlier, the PDP National Chairman, Mr Iyorchia Ayu, said the party was witnessing favourable signal ahead of its victory in the 2023 general elections.

Ayu, represented by Amb. Umar Damagum, said that PDP has come to be in Sokoto and Nigeria