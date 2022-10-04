2023: Sokoto APC governorship candidate advocates free, fair polls

This is contained in a statement issued by Bashar Abubakar, Special Assistant, Media to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko ( APC-Sokoto North), on Tuesday in Sokoto.

He said, ‘’If really everything is allowed to go as it is in the Electoral Act, I am optimistic that APC will emerge victorious in the state.’’

Aliyu expressed satisfaction on the multitude of people that marched for the solidarity visit, explaining, ‘’if given the mandate and elected as Governor of the state, I will ensure the welfare of the traders.

‘’As it is now, the PDP-led government in the state has failed in boosting all business activities, creating youth empowerment and improving agricultural development.

‘’It has also not enhanced educational development and it has not uplifted the welfare of the civil servants, among many other sectors in the state

‘’All the sectors have been grounded and pledged to reinvigorate them for proper human capital development.’’

Aliyu described the procession of about eighty associations as colourful and an indication of success to APC.

He pledged to follow the footsteps of the former Governor of the state, Wamakko towards ensuring the provision of social amenities and infrastructural development in the state.

Spokesperson of the associations, Alhaji Bello Mai-Jama’a informed Aliyu that the procession was done just as a mark of respect.

‘’It is also to felicitate with the leadership of the party and to express our support to you as APC governorship candidate.

‘’We are ready to mobilise more supporters in the state to secure victory for APC in the state.

Several other speakers recalled the giant strides of Wamakko during his stewardship where business activities in the state were accorded top priority.

They made a strong commitment in ensuring their unflinching support to all APC candidates towards ensuring the party’s victory come 2023 polls at all levels.

APC Vice Chairman, Sokoto Central Zone, Alhaji Yahaya Buhari, while thanking all those who attended the rally assured of their continued support to the candidature of Aliyu.

The amalgamated traders unions that took part in the processions were those of vegetables, orange, tubers, butchers, GSM, blacksmiths, grinders and poultry sellers, among many others.