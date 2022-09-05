RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: 'Shine your eyes' - PDP chieftain urges Nigerians to vote wisely

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Emmanuel Ogidi, a former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-South, has urged Nigerians to vote wisely in the 2023 general elections.

Emmanuel-Ogidi (ChannelsTV)
Emmanuel-Ogidi (ChannelsTV)

Ogidi said this when he spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

Read Also

The chieftain called on all Nigerians to shun sentiments and cast their votes based on performance of political parties and their candidates in the 2023 poll.

“Nigerians, shine your eyes, shine your eyes; do not be deceived again. They were deceived before, so they should not be deceived again,” he said.

Ogidi said that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration has failed to fulfill its electoral promises to Nigerians.

“In 2015, the APC pledged to fix Nigeria’s power and security challenges in six months, but they have failed to do so in almost eight years,” he said.

He said that the PDP was ready and had positioned itself to bring back the good times and relief for all Nigerians come 2023.

Ogidi said that over the years, the PDP had delivered dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“If voted into power in 2023, the PDP administration which will be led by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Gov. Ifanyi Okowa will among others, deliver quality education and economic turnaround,” he said.

Ogidi, however, said that the crisis rocking the party would not affect its chances in the 2023 election, saying that all issues would be resolved soonest.

He said that the party’s primary focus was to salvage Nigeria.

“The PDP is the only vehicle to achieve a new Nigeria,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Emir of Qatar asked Buhari to change travel dates

Why Emir of Qatar asked Buhari to change travel dates

Otedola bags appointment as Chancellor of Augustine University

Otedola bags appointment as Chancellor of Augustine University

Unilorin ASUU seeks elders’ intervention in ending strike

Unilorin ASUU seeks elders’ intervention in ending strike

2023: 'Shine your eyes' - PDP chieftain urges Nigerians to vote wisely

2023: 'Shine your eyes' - PDP chieftain urges Nigerians to vote wisely

Lagos planning commissioner resigns after another building collapsed in Lekki

Lagos planning commissioner resigns after another building collapsed in Lekki

Buhari trusts our security agencies – Lai Mohammed

Buhari trusts our security agencies – Lai Mohammed

We are investigating Peremabiri oil spill in Bayelsa, says Shell

We are investigating Peremabiri oil spill in Bayelsa, says Shell

ASUU strike boosts private varsities admission figure in Northwest

ASUU strike boosts private varsities admission figure in Northwest

FG seizes 14 properties including shopping malls from Abba Kyari

FG seizes 14 properties including shopping malls from Abba Kyari

Trending

Aisha Yesufu's iconic photo of the EndSARS protests in Nigeria (Premium Times)

My number one job is to criticise Peter Obi - Aisha Yesufu

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]

How Peter Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso are helping Tinubu win elections– Garba

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Peter Obi risks disqualification over Labour Party crisis in Lagos

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Tinubu group asks INEC to disqualify Obi over $150m diaspora funding