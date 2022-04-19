2023: Shina Peller receives calls from 'youths' to run for president

Speaking at the fourth Shina Peller/NUJ Oyo Chapel Ramadan lecture on Monday, April 18, 2022, Peller said he was aware of the poster pastings across the country, saying he’s ready to answer the calling of Nigerian youths.

Peller disclosed that he aligned himself with the clamours of the youths for a better Nigeria stressing that Nigeria deserves a young, energetic, innovative, detribalised and dynamic leader who is successful in both public and private life to lead the nation.

“I’m aware of this because I have been visited by various youth groups calling on me to officially declare for the highest office in the country. I have been able to have a conversation with the group that is responsible for polling out the posters and they are the Progressive Youth of Nigeria, basically the Northern Youth.

“They are clamouring for energetic, vibrant, innovative Nigerians who are successful both in private and public lines, all these qualities fit me truly and they are clamouring to run for Presidency in Nigeria come 2023.

“I align with their courage, doggedness and youthful determination for a vibrant person to lead. Northern youths in particular have demanded that I join the presidential race, scattering Shina Peller for President posters across the country. As Nigeria is at crossroads, the nation needs politicians and leaders who can make sacrifices at this crucial time. More so, it will give meaning to the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ bill that was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari a few years ago. A bill that has since paved the way for young people to contest elections in Nigeria.

“But like I have always said, our country is suffering from failure; this is not the time to get carried away by individual ambition or interest, but about collectively redefining the destiny of our great nation. It is for this reason that I have chosen to work with my party to ensure only a candidate who can provide the desired leadership emerges out of the primaries.

“I’m working with my party to ensure that we put into consideration the inclusiveness of women, youth and people with disabilities. I would work with my party to ensure whoever comes up as the candidate of our party flagbearer. I align myself with the yearning of young people calling for a younger president,” he said.