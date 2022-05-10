RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Senate president Lawan receives APC presidential form

Ima Elijah

The support group wants Lawan to be president because he has the required capacity.

Lawan for President

A support group led by Sam Nkire, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has presented the party’s presidential expression of interest and nomination forms to Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Speaking with journalists on Monday, May 09, 2022, Nkire said they have the backing of the senate president to purchase the form for him.

We are not here on our own; we have his backing. Even though friends and brothers contributed to purchase this form for him, he has given us the go-ahead,” he said.

Nkire, a member of the national caucus of the ruling party, said the support group wants Lawan to be president because he has the required capacity.

You can see beside and behind me, senators and senior members, businessmen and politicians who are members of the APC, and some other Nigerians who want a new president,” he said.

“We want the current senate president to be the president of Nigeria for many reasons — national stability, one. A president that we are bringing for the Nigerian people is a Nigerian president — not an Igbo president, not a Fulani president, not a Yoruba president, but a Nigerian president who we have watched and seen that there would be no other candidate that will be so level-headed — and someone who has the feeling of the poor Nigerians.”

In a similar development, a group has also presented the APC presidential nomination form to Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources. However, he said he will make his consultations before accepting or rejecting the N100m-worth form.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

