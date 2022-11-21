RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Sen. Wamakko inaugurates 150 APC youth support groups in Sokoto

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North) has inaugurated 150 All Progressives Congress (APC) youth support groups in Yabo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

This development is contained in a statement issued on Sunday in Sokoto by Malam Bashar Abubakar, the Special Assistant on Media to Wamakko.

According to the statement, the groups were inaugurated during the progressive youth mega rally in the area to canvas more support for APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The lawmaker, who is the party leader in the state, urged the APC members to sustain more commitment toward ensuring the victory of the party.

Wamakko, who also received scores of defectors from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in the area, presented APC candidates for the gathering.

In his remarks, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, the state APC governorship candidate, challenged the state government’s pronouncement of executing 78 major projects in the area.

Aliyu pledged to provide tangible projects aimed at impacting positively to the lives of the common man.

Alhaji Isa Achida, the state APC Chairman, while receiving the defectors, described Wamakko as a youth friendly leader.

Achida recalled that during Wamakko’s administration as governor, he initiated many youth empowerment programmes which impacted positively on the lives of the people of the state.

On his part, Prof. Musa Maitafsir, the Director-General of National Teachers Institute (NTI), appreciated the new members for their foresight in joining the APC.

Earlier, Alhaji Bello Danmaliki, the Yabo LGA APC Chairman, stated that among the defectors received were Alhaji Abdullahi Kabawa and Hajiya Yar-Ango Yabo, NNPP Vice Chairman and PDP Women Leader in the area, respectively.

News Agency Of Nigeria

2023: Sen. Wamakko inaugurates 150 APC youth support groups in Sokoto

