2023: Sen. Wamakko inaugurates 150 APC youth support groups in Sokoto

According to the statement, the groups were inaugurated during the progressive youth mega rally in the area to canvas more support for APC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The lawmaker, who is the party leader in the state, urged the APC members to sustain more commitment toward ensuring the victory of the party.

Wamakko, who also received scores of defectors from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) in the area, presented APC candidates for the gathering.

In his remarks, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, the state APC governorship candidate, challenged the state government’s pronouncement of executing 78 major projects in the area.

Aliyu pledged to provide tangible projects aimed at impacting positively to the lives of the common man.

Alhaji Isa Achida, the state APC Chairman, while receiving the defectors, described Wamakko as a youth friendly leader.

Achida recalled that during Wamakko’s administration as governor, he initiated many youth empowerment programmes which impacted positively on the lives of the people of the state.

On his part, Prof. Musa Maitafsir, the Director-General of National Teachers Institute (NTI), appreciated the new members for their foresight in joining the APC.