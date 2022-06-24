RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Sen. Ogba names Osi as Ebonyi gubernatorial running mate

Sen. Obinna Ogba, a factional governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi, has nominated Dr Oliver Osi as his running mate.

Senator Obinna Ogba (Nigerian Voice)
Osi is currently a lawmaker representing Ivo State Constituency in the Ebonyi House of Assembly.

His nomination was conveyed in a letter dated June 22 addressed to Sen. Iyiorcha Ayu, National Chairman of PDP.

Ogba, who is representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial Zone in the Senate, said Osi’s nomination was in compliance with provisions of the 1999 Nigeria Constitution..

The letter read: “In compliance with Section 187(1) and (2) of the 1999 Nigeria Constitution, as amended, the electoral guidelines and the PDP guidelines, I write to convey my nomination of Dr Oliver Osi as the deputy governorship candidate of our great party in the 2023 general election.

“His nomination is the outcome of detailed and wide ranging consultations with party stakeholders in the state. I have no doubt that his inclusion will add strong electoral value to our ticket.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ogba was elected the PDP governorship candidate in primary the election conducted by a faction led by Mr Tochukwu Okorie on June 5.

However, an Abakaliki Federal High Court earlier in June nullified the primary election conducted by the Ogba group and upheld the primaries conducted by Mr Silas Onu’s led faction.

The Onu’s faction elected Dr Ifeanyochukwu Odii as the party’s governorship candidate on May 29.

Both Okorie and Onu are laying claims to the chairmanship of the party in Ebonyi.

2023: Sen. Ogba names Osi as Ebonyi gubernatorial running mate

2023: Sen. Ogba names Osi as Ebonyi gubernatorial running mate

