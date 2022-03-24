RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Saraki reveals his 4 qualities that'll help him unite Nigerians

Saraki says his origin confers ethnic and religious neutrality on him.

Dr Bukola Saraki [Twitter/@bukolasaraki]
Dr Bukola Saraki [Twitter/@bukolasaraki]

Former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki says he has four qualities that'll enable him to unite Nigerians, saying he can be the bridge between the northern and southern parts of Nigeria.

Saraki, who hails from Kwara State said his north-south ethnic identity should be seen as an advantage rather than a disadvantage in the Nigerian political space.

The former governor of Kwara State said this while addressing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives Caucus in Abuja on the night of Tuesday, March 23, 2022, The Nation reports.

Saraki was reported to have told the lawmakers that he did not choose where he originated from, adding that his origin confers ethnic and religious neutrality on one hand and still unites him with the two tendencies.

“I believe today, not by my choice, nor by my making but by the bye-products of where I come from, a true reflection of the Nigerian, he said.

“I can be that bridge between the northern part of this country and the southern part of this country.

“I believe also that I can reach across the religious divide of Muslims and Christians. I also believe I can reach about the divide of the older and the younger generations of Nigerians.

“I can reach across the most important divide between the private sector and the public sector because of my background.

“You need all these four qualities to unite this country. And this is not just by pass but also by where I come from and how I have lived my life.”

Describing himself as a victim of injustice and persecution, the presidential aspirant promises to fight against injustice.

“For somebody who has been a victim of injustice and persecution for what he believes in, I will always fight against injustice.

“I am not fighting because I would like to, but because for being a victim, I have pledged that nobody goes through that,” he said.

In his remark, Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader said he and his colleagues had no doubts about Saraki’s leadership qualities and capabilities.

Elumelu assured Saraki that the Reps Caucus would take steps to strengthen unity and cohesion in the PDP.

