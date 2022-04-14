2023: Sanwo-Olu woos APC lawmakers for Tinubu

Sanwo-Olu said this while addressing a gathering of Speakers of Houses of Assembly at a forum organised by the Lagos State House of Assembly in Ikeja on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

The governor said Tinubu’s antecedents, and ability to transform vision and ideas into a reality positioned him as the best presidential candidate.

This was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Gboyega Akosile, titled, ‘Sanwo-Olu: ‘Asiwaju our only hope for true transformational leadership’.

The forum was attended by serving HoA Speakers from states being governed by the APC.

Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu is the only individual with the gift and competence Nigeria needs for its transformation.

The governor said: “It is not by chance that you all are gathered here today. It is because we agree totally that you all are important stakeholders that need to be engaged and identified with separately from others.

“You are the real foot soldiers who can go back to the hallowed chambers and pass the message to all members of your respective Houses of Assembly and your former colleagues in the legislature across States.

“Tell them that the man, Asiwaju Tinubu, whom we all look forward to, has reached out and identified with them as important stakeholders in the journey to next political dispensation. We need a fresh breath of leadership at this critical moment in our country.

“Asiwaju is qualified and competent to provide leadership we desire to see. He has the spirit, capacity, tenacity and the experience to do that for us. As stakeholders, legislators, both current and former, are the critical component that can make this happen for us.”