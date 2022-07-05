RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Sani picks El-Rufai’s deputy, Balarabe, as running mate

The APC Governorship candidate in Kaduna State, Sen. Uba Sani, has picked Gov. Nasir El-Rufai’s deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, as his running mate for the 2023 gubernatorial elections.

Malam Uba Sani

Sani made this known on Monday in Kaduna after consultations with critical stakeholders from across the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Sani said Balarabe had contributed immensely to the giant strides recorded by the El-Rufai administration in infrastructure and human capital development.

“Dr Balarabe has demonstrated hard work, punctuality, dedication and team spirit in the discharge of her responsibility as deputy governor which has endeared her to the critical stakeholders in the state.

“I wish to therefore call on the good people of Kaduna State to support the choice of Dr Hadiza Balarabe as my running mate.

“I also enjoin them coming out en-masse to vote for our ticket during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“Your mandate in 2023 will enable us to build a peaceful, prosperous and greater Kaduna State.

“Together, we are determined to make the state a reference point for good and responsive governance,” Sani declared.

