2023: Sani picks El-Rufai’s deputy, Balarabe, as running mate

In a statement made available to newsmen, Sani said Balarabe had contributed immensely to the giant strides recorded by the El-Rufai administration in infrastructure and human capital development.

“Dr Balarabe has demonstrated hard work, punctuality, dedication and team spirit in the discharge of her responsibility as deputy governor which has endeared her to the critical stakeholders in the state.

“I wish to therefore call on the good people of Kaduna State to support the choice of Dr Hadiza Balarabe as my running mate.

“I also enjoin them coming out en-masse to vote for our ticket during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“Your mandate in 2023 will enable us to build a peaceful, prosperous and greater Kaduna State.