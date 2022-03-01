2023: Presidential elections to hold Feb 25th 2023 - INEC

The commission stated that the official Notice on Monday, published in INEC offices in each state of the Federation and the FCT, contains the date for the election, and the place where the nomination papers are to be delivered.

“As contained in the Notice, the date for the Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Feb. 25, 2023, while the election for Governorship and State Houses of Assembly will hold on Saturday March 11, 2023.”

The Commission also advised political parties to take note that the place for delivery of nomination papers for the elective offices would be at the INEC Headquarters Maitama, Abuja, via the online portal established for the purpose.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that there INEC unveiled the Timetable and Schedule of activities for the 2023 general election in Abuja on Friday.