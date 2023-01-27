2023 Presidential candidate bags Forbes Academic Award

Accord Party (AP) presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has bagged the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award 2022 by Forbes magazine to God, vowing to continue the giant strides in empowering humanity through education in the last 13 years.
He also holds the Oscar Of Humanitarian Civility, the Most Innovative Educational Personality In Africa Award, among others.
Imumolen thanked God for giving him the grace to fulfill his mission of adding value to human lives through massive investments in education.
Imumolen's citation: The panel said Imumolen earned the recognition for demonstrating academic excellence to reach the zenith of his academic quests, and consistently ensuring that less privileged persons get access education through scholarships.
What you should know: Imumolen is presently campaigning to become Nigeria’s youngest civilian president, also holds the Oscar Of Humanitarian Civility, the Most Innovative Educational Personality In Africa Award, among others.
