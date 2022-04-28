2023 Presidency: Yahaya Bello presents nomination forms to Buhari

According to the statement ,Bello on April 26 , bought the form at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat making him the first amongst other contenders to pay N100 million for the form.

“The Kogi State Governor in his usual practice presented his expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 Presidential election.

“This is to his political father and leader of the nation President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

“The governor received blessings from Mr President ahead of the 2023 presidential election which he is currently the front-runner,” it stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC National Secretariat was agog with mammoth crowd on April 27, when Bello picked his forms.

Bello stated that he was running for President to restore hope to Nigerians, unite and secure the country.