2023 Presidency: Wike says only death can make him step down

Wike who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said this during an interview with BBC Pigin.

It was recently reported that the opposition party may ask some of the aspirants seeking to contest the presidency on the party’s platform to step down.

The is party reportedly considering plans to reduce the number of its presidential aspirants to promote consensus.

About 17 presidential aspirants have already obtained the party’s presidential nomination forms and the PDP is said to be looking forward to persuading some of them to step down.

But Wike has insisted that he won’t step down for any members of the party. The governor said only death would make him step down for another PDP aspirant.

When asked if he would step down for a fellow aspirant, he said, “Why will I step down for anybody? If you want to do consensus, there must be equity and fairness. Are the hands of those demanding consensus clean? People talking about consensus are the ones running the election. Is it the party’s decision?

“It is not the party that is talking. In politics, there is something called shine shine bobo. The more you look, the less you see. Some people think they can deceive me with consensus. It’s a scam. I don’t like being deceived in my life.”

He added that “The only thing that can make me step down is death. if I am alive, we will run this thing, we will hold the primary on May 28/29.”

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, Wike boasted that he would lead the offensive against bandits if he becomes Nigeria’s President.

Wike said this during his consultation with the Taraba delegates of the PDP.