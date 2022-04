Tinubu is currently performing lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia, therefore the likes of House of Representatives member from Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke; member representing Agege Federal Constituency in the green chamber, Babatunde Adejare; and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and other loyalists represented him.

It was gathered that Faleke, Lawal and other associates of the Jagaban picked up the presidential forms at the National Headquarters of the party located on Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, at exactly 3pm.

Pulse Nigeria

Tinubu is the latest APC aspirant to pick up his nomination form after the Minister of State of Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; Governor, among others.

Other aspirants expected to pick the APC form in the coming days are Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha; former Abia State Governor, Orji Kalu; amongst others who will slug it out for the ticket at the APC presidential primary scheduled to hold at the end of May 2022.