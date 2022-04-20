RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 presidency: Tambuwal submits nomination form

Bayo Wahab

Tambuwal said he submitted the form due to the overwhelming support and endorsement he got from Nigerians.

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]
Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal [Sokoto State Government]

Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto State Governor and Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has submitted his presidential nomination form.

The governor after submitting his nomination and expression of interest forms on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, promised to unite Nigerians if given the opportunity to lead the country.

Tambuwal said he submitted the form due to the overwhelming support and endorsement he got from Nigerians.

The governor, who was represented by Nicholas Msheliza said, “Consensus is a good thing. It is healthy for the party. Our prayer is that the consensus will favour him. So far he is the frontline aspirant, our thinking our prayer and hope is that the consensus will go his way.

“We are happy to state here that the support, encouragement while he consulted widely has been very overwhelming and for the fact that he is one presidential candidate that has traversed over the 360 Federal constituencies of this country gives him an edge.

“He knows the demography and the geography of this country. He knows the problem of this country. He is the actual unifier. He is the bridge builder. He’s so humble. And he is such a person that is so energetic and vibrant also that can be trusted to forge partnership and alliances and rescue and build this nation from where we have found ourselves today.”

Having nomination and expression of interest forms, Tambuwal would vie for the party’s presidential ticket with the likes of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi, and many others contesting for the presidency in the party.

Bayo Wahab

