2023 Presidency: Resign to pursue your interest, Akeredolu tells Emefiele

A coalition comprising Rice Farmers Association, Emefiele Support Group and Friends of Godwin on Friday obtained

the nomination and expression of interest forms for him.

The CBN governor had denied having interest in the presidency.

Akeredolu, in a statement he personally signed on Friday in Akure, said the reported intention of Emefiele to contest the presidential election was “received with palpable disbelief and shock by many Nigerians”.

Akeredolu said, while Emefiele has the constitutional right to belong to and participate full in any group or association, “doing so as the CBN governor is brazen.”

“This act, if unchecked, timeously, portends great danger to the fragile economy of the country,” he stated.

He noted that pictures of branded vehicles, ostensibly purchased for electioneering, were also posted on the social media.

“The combined effect of the Public Service Rules, CBN Act and the 1999 Constitution, as amended, exposes not only the oddity inherent in this brash exercise of presumed right to associate.

“It also confirms the illegality of the act should he proceed to submit the forms while occupying the seat as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Consequently, we admonish Mr Emefiele to leave the office, immediately, for him to pursue his interest,” he said.

According to Akeredolu, Emefiele cannot combine partisan politics with the very delicate assignment of his office.

“Should he refuse to quit, it becomes incumbent on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to remove him forthwith.