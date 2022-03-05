2023 Presidency: Okechukwu hits back at Bauchi Governor's criticism of APC’s zoning formula

With President Muhammadu Buhari's eight-year tenure coming to a gradual end, it is believed that the next cycle will go to someone from the South.

Former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu is the frontrunner for the party as he has officially declared his intention to take over the seat in Aso Rock.

Mohammed, during a visit to former president Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta on Wednesday, said APC's choice is not a hindrance to their own plans and strategy in reclaiming Aso Rock. Okechukwu, who is the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, however, thinks otherwise, insisting PDP is very much scared by APC's moves.

“Me thinks if the statement credited to him is correct, His Excellency, Bala Mohammed and by extension PDP, is simply being opportunistic by saying that APC’s zoning of Presidency to the South is not a threat to the PDP because if we put it to the North, it will give us more electoral victory. That’s ethnic chauvinism, simple," Okechukwu said in Abuja.

“The Bauchi State governor and PDP seem to forget that Nigerians are fair-minded and uphold justice and equity in their voting preferences. That was why the late Moshood Abiola of the Social Democratic Party, defeated Alhaji Bashir Tofa in his Kano State home in 1993.

“In 2023, Nigerians are going to repeat that feat by acknowledging President Muhammadu Buhari and APC’s decision to do the right things for national unity, peace and progress.

“To me, the doctrine of swap of offices between the north and the south is a masterstroke by Mr President and good for APC and Nigerians in every material particular. It is not only a threat to our sister political party, the PDP, but also signals their imminent defeat. My friend governor’s reaction seems inspired by a sense of defeatism and phobia for APC.”

Tinubu has been paying courtesy visits to Yoruba traditional rulers of late, some of the most high profile names being the Ooni of Ife and Alake of Egbaland among others.

