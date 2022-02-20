RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 presidency: Northern youths drum support for Osinbajo to succeed Buhari

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A group of northern youths from the 19 states in the region, under the aegis of “North-4-Osinbajo”, has thrown its weight behind the presidential ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Prof Yemi Osinbajo (BluePrints)
Prof Yemi Osinbajo (BluePrints)

Coordinator of the group, Sani Mohammed, said this at the maiden rally it organised on Saturday in Jos.

Recommended articles

Mohammed, who said that membership of the group cuts across political parties, ethnic and religious affiliation, described the vice president as a man of honour who had all it takes to move Nigeria forward.

According to him, Osinbajo as vice president, has contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s economy, insisting that he will do better if he becomes the number one citizen of the country.

He said that Osinbajo, if elected, would consolidate on the gains achieved by President Muhammadu Buhari in the last six-and-a-half years.

“The North-4-Osinbajo is a northern political group that is conceptualised to push the ambition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“Our conviction as youths is borne out of the experience, expertise and commitment of the vice president.

“What endeared us and indeed most Nigerians to this gentle technocrat and academician is his passion and personal conviction to issues of welfare of Nigerians, security and opportunities.

“Having carefully consulted with the necessary individuals and groups, we have resolved to collectively and massively canvass support from both women and youths in the 19 northern states for Osinbajo,” he said.

Mohammed appealed to the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to ensure that the vice president picked its presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections.

He also called on Nigerians at all levels to support the vice president in his bid to move the country forward.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

South African police promise to protect Nigerians after deadly attack

South African police promise to protect Nigerians after deadly attack

Nigeria's COVID-19 cases continue to decline with 22 new infections

Nigeria's COVID-19 cases continue to decline with 22 new infections

2023 presidency: Northern youths drum support for Osinbajo to succeed Buhari

2023 presidency: Northern youths drum support for Osinbajo to succeed Buhari

End of the road for Aregbesola as Oyetola wins Osun APC primary poll

End of the road for Aregbesola as Oyetola wins Osun APC primary poll

Aregbesola rejects Osun APC guber primary, says it’s a ‘sham of an election’

Aregbesola rejects Osun APC guber primary, says it’s a ‘sham of an election’

2023: CAN supports Sanwo-Olu for second term

2023: CAN supports Sanwo-Olu for second term

Obasanjo says Nigeria needs more ‘rebels’ to move forward

Obasanjo says Nigeria needs more ‘rebels’ to move forward

Ebonyi Deputy Speaker says he’ll remain in PDP despite APC ‘harassment’

Ebonyi Deputy Speaker says he’ll remain in PDP despite APC ‘harassment’

2023: Kingsley Moghalu declares for presidency

2023: Kingsley Moghalu declares for presidency

Trending

Aregbesola blasts Tinubu ahead of Osun governorship primary election

Rauf Aregbesola and Bola Tinubu.

PDP, FG trade words over NBS report on Nigeria’s economic growth

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

2023 Presidency: I told Buhari I don't want to step on his toes - Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC National leader, Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Aregbesola rejects Osun APC guber primary, says it’s a ‘sham of an election’

Aregbesola (Punch)