RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Presidency: Mimiko denies agreeing to be Tambuwal’s running mate

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Mimiko says in all his deliberations within Afenifere, he has not mooted any idea of seeking their support for a VP ambition.

Former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko.
Former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko.

Former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko has denied teaming up with Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto State as presidential and vice presidential aspirants in the 2023 presidential election.

Recommended articles

A national daily had earlier reported that Mimiko agreed to be Tambuwal’s running mate after a series of secret meetings between the two chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

Reacting to the report, Mimiko in a statement said he didn't hold any meetings with Tambuwal.

Describing the report as false, the former governor in a statement signed by John Paul Akinduro, his Special Assistant on Digital and Media, said the permutations do not represent his interest and position on the political reality of the PDP.

The statement reads in part: “Dr Mimiko is aligned with the aspiration of the people of Southern Nigeria as exemplified by the call of the Southern Governors for a Southern president in the next dispensation and he has not in all his deliberations within Afenifere mooted any idea of seeking their support for a VP ambition.

“Above all, Mimiko has made it clear that he is in the PDP to work towards actualising the decision of the majority of party members towards rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria for the good of the people and not any personal, individual agenda.

“Is it not curious that the report, speculative in its entirety, neither quoted any source nor sought confirmation or denial of any of its specious conjectures before publishing?”

Mimiko therefore, urged Nigerians and members of the PDP to disregard the report, saying it is false and conjectural.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New wave of terror attacks in Kaduna leaves 9 villagers dead

New wave of terror attacks in Kaduna leaves 9 villagers dead

2023 Presidency: Mimiko denies agreeing to be Tambuwal’s running mate

2023 Presidency: Mimiko denies agreeing to be Tambuwal’s running mate

Magodo residents protest continued police presence

Magodo residents protest continued police presence

US sets record of 1 million daily COVID cases

US sets record of 1 million daily COVID cases

Okunnu-Lamidi becomes first female to declare interest in 2023 Presidency

Okunnu-Lamidi becomes first female to declare interest in 2023 Presidency

Twitter reportedly meets all FG's conditions, ban to be lifted soon

Twitter reportedly meets all FG's conditions, ban to be lifted soon

Police recover 109 anti-aircraft ammunition in Katsina

Police recover 109 anti-aircraft ammunition in Katsina

Ozigbo, PDP Governorship candidate in Anambra, loses father

Ozigbo, PDP Governorship candidate in Anambra, loses father

Imo Gov Uzodinma says kidnappers named Okorocha as one of their sponsors

Imo Gov Uzodinma says kidnappers named Okorocha as one of their sponsors

Trending

Bishop Kukah: 'Buhari still picks my calls even though I criticize him a lot'

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Matthew Kukah accuses President Muhammadu Buhari of sacrificing Nigerians for northern interest. (Naija News)

Borrowing by Buhari government 'nothing short of madness' - Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu [Twitter/@MoghaluKingsley]

Okorocha: 'The Governor of Imo is an embarrassment to this nation'

Senator Rochas Okorocha (ThCable)

Buhari didn't sign amended Electoral Bill because it supports insecurity - Malami

President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.