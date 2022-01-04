2023 Presidency: Mimiko denies agreeing to be Tambuwal’s running mate

A national daily had earlier reported that Mimiko agreed to be Tambuwal’s running mate after a series of secret meetings between the two chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja.

Reacting to the report, Mimiko in a statement said he didn't hold any meetings with Tambuwal.

Describing the report as false, the former governor in a statement signed by John Paul Akinduro, his Special Assistant on Digital and Media, said the permutations do not represent his interest and position on the political reality of the PDP.

The statement reads in part: “Dr Mimiko is aligned with the aspiration of the people of Southern Nigeria as exemplified by the call of the Southern Governors for a Southern president in the next dispensation and he has not in all his deliberations within Afenifere mooted any idea of seeking their support for a VP ambition.

“Above all, Mimiko has made it clear that he is in the PDP to work towards actualising the decision of the majority of party members towards rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria for the good of the people and not any personal, individual agenda.

“Is it not curious that the report, speculative in its entirety, neither quoted any source nor sought confirmation or denial of any of its specious conjectures before publishing?”