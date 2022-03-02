2023 presidency: I'm mentally, physically ready to serve - Atiku

Atiku made this declaration during a meeting with PDP's House of Representatives Minority Caucus in Abuja.

The former vice president met with the lawmakers to seek their support to become the party's flagbearer for the 2023 election.

Atiku also recognised the importance of the legislative arm and promised to cooperate with them in order to achieve the changes he hopes to implement as a president.

He vowed that “When we get to power I want to work in harmony with the National Assembly and protect constitutional independence and freedom. Most of the changes we want to bring require constitutional adjustment and that can not happen without cooperation with the national assembly.

"I want to ensure a smooth and careful legislative process. I will give my best and work with politicians and great resource people in our party, I have the mental and physical energy to serve our party to the fullest.

“Above all, it is my passion for the progress of this country that drives my quest for the Presidency of this country.”

Atiku added that he has undertaken the task of designing a policy document that would serve as a guide to implement his proposed solutions to the country's challenges.

He said the document is currently at a review stage and invited the lawmakers to also make their input.

The 2019 PDP presidential candidate also said his decision to choose the lawmakers as part of the first set of people to consult showed how influential they are.

He explained, “I am designing a policy document that will guide effectively in the implementation of our solution. The policy document is now undergoing review. I want to work with you, to collect your feedback and input.

“You will be the one that will transition our party from being the minority party to the majority party. PDP will be the majority party in the next national assembly and we will deliver progress and development for the people.

“I recognise your immense influence on our great party and my respect for you is beyond measure. That is why I chose you to be among the first set of people that I will be meeting to personally declare my intention to contest for the President of Nigeria in 2023.

“Therefore I humbly present myself to you and seek your support to win our party’s Presidential ticket. PDP is in a better position to offer Nigerians that desirable and competent leadership. That is what I want to offer, I want to offer solutions to our problems, but we have to do it together.”

He reminded the lawmakers that PDP's victory will be determined by the quality of candidates it produces at the primary elections.

"That is why we must choose those that can easily win at the secondary election,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Atiku has intensified his efforts to clinch the PDP presidential ticket for the next election.

He challenged Buhari in the 2019 presidential election but now faced a stiff competition to reclaim the PDP ticket to try again in 2023.