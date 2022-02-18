RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Presidency: Igbo inability to inspire consensus a set back – Political analyst

Mr Ahmed Nasiru, a political analyst, has described as a set back the inability of Igbo political elites to inspire consensus around a viable candidate ahead of 2023 presidential elections.

Nasiru made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

He said that there had been growing political agreement that it was only fair for the presidency to be zoned to the southeast.

“Even those, who in principle will prefer merit to the option of zoning believe that if for no other reason than the sake of equity and fair play, someone of Igbo ethnicity should be president this time.’’

He said the problem remained the incapacity of the Igbo leaders to speak and agree on a candidate that would be widely accepted by the totality of Nigerians.

He called on the Igbo elites to throw their weight behind a candidate who had shown widespread charity and benevolence, adding that such quality would attract the support of the people.

He however urged the South eastern people to rally support for the candidacy of Sen. Rochas Okorocha, adding that he had shown remarkable imagination and innovation in his declaration to run.

He said that Okorocha, had had a more successful run in business and entrepreneurship, stressing that he had also shown a milk of kindness in his widespread charities and beneficent foundations.

According to him, no matter what one may say, Rochas is not perfect but he has the pedigree suitable to do the job.

He however said that after the Igbo might have served their term, all parties could then throw their doors open and allow for only the criterion of merit and suitability.

