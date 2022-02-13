2023 Presidency: I told Buhari I don't want to step on his toes - Tinubu

The former governor of Lagos State disclosed that he told the president he wanted to step into his shoes, and not on his toes.

Tinubu stated this when he paid a visit to the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo's palace, in Abeokuta where he sought the monarch's blessings on his presidential ambition.

Soon as he arrived at the palace on Saturday, February 12, 2022, Tinubu went straight into a private meeting with the monarch.

While addressing the monarch after the private meeting, Tinubu said his decision to inform Buhari of his ambition was motivated by calls from his supporters and friends to run for the high office.

He said, “I told the President I want to replace you and I don’t want to offend you. I told the President that I want to step into his shoes, but not step on his toes.

“I told him as the number one citizen, I should start my presidential bid by informing you first, and he (Buhari) told me to inform the whole world, and I have done that.

Tinubu maintained that he's prime to serve Nigeria as the president having served Lagos state both as a Senator and governor.

He said, “I call this visit a courtesy call. I contested with the support of the people for the Senate and I won at the youngest age ever. I have been governor; I clocked 50 on the seat of governor.

“I have done crusades to return Nigeria to democracy rule, before I started hearing the voices of the people that I should contest for President. I have thought about it deeply, but I cannot think about it alone.

“The people said this time around, I should run for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I told them that we have elected someone there and I don’t want to pull the carpet from his feet.”

On the reason behind his visit, Tinubu said, “I want to seek the permission of the kabiyesi, I want to seek his blessings and his prayers and seek the blessings of other chiefs.

“I’m here to tell you (Alake) that I want your prayers and I want to inform you that I want to become the President.”