2023 presidency: Dele Momodu picks PDP nomination, expression of interest forms

He advised the PDP to present a candidate with the right pedigree for the 2023 presidential election.

“I expect the party to hearken to the cries of Nigerians for a new type of leadership and not a rehash and regurgitation of the same monied class or cabals who had nothing to offer citizens.

“The world has already left us way behind as a result of our addiction to narcoleptic leadership and the inability to exorcise the demons of democracy.

“We can rid ourselves of the manacles and shackles of the depressive state and oppressive nature created by much vaunted purported political demigods and warlords.

“By so doing, we will free ourselves from our current dire predicament and make brisk progress in nation building which is what all well-meaning Nigerians desire and deserve, desperately,” Momodu said.

The media mogul said that he obtained the PDP N40 million forms as a sacrifice that must be made for the sake of this generation and generations unborn in the country.

He said that Nigeria had been effectively hijacked by a political class that cared only about itself and almost nothing about unity, development and progress of the nation and the good people of the country.

He commended the act of uncommon generosity by Nigerians, who in spite of their tough financial situations contributed toward the purchase of his form.

“I’m proud to stand resolutely to challenge those who feel Nigeria and Nigerians can be bought or bribed by the highest bidder.

“ The time for the rejection of such a notion is now. Nigerians will no longer sell their soul for 20 pieces of silver,” Momodu said.

According to him Nigerians of good conscience should join him in the movement to put a stop to those who think they can continue to lord it over Nigerians.

Momodu said he joined the political contest with a pedigree of integrity, reputation, solid education, tolerance, business acumen, sharp vision and competence.

“I have everything it takes to win the 2023 presidential election on behalf of my party, PDP, and I will be greatly honoured to get the ticket and support of my esteemed party for this purpose.

“The time has come for my party, PDP to take advantage of this unique opportunity to present an uncommon candidate who’s tailor made for this moment and purpose.

“I’m fresh and free from the usual encumbrances associated with most of our career politicians.

“In spite of not being in government or power, my business and I have been one of the biggest brands out of Africa in the last three decades.

“I have the capacity to strengthen the unity of Nigeria instantly.

“I am instantly recognised and warmly welcomed and received wherever I go by the generality of our people whether elites, middle class or the common man.”

On the issue of zoning, Momodu said that he believed that allowing all aspirants to buy their forms at N40 million suggested that the race was open to all, regardless of what part of Nigeria they hailed from.

“It is practically and legally impossible for a political party to disqualify an aspirant on account of zoning after collecting a whopping N40 million for services not rendered.

“I am therefore happy to join this race and I’m expecting a level playing ground for all aspirants as repeatedly promised by our respectable and cerebral National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.“

He, also advised the Southern leaders not to panic about zoning, describing the South South and South West as critical zones that no serious political party could ignore.

“Let me quickly respond to the unfortunate suggestion that no Southern candidate can win the presidential election.