2023 Presidency: Bode George gives condition for PDP's victory

Speaking in a chat with Arise TV on Tuesday, George warned that failure to zone the PDP presidential ticket means the party is “looking for serious trouble” in 2023.

Citing Section 7 sub-section 3(c) of the party’s Constitution, he noted that in the spirit of equity, fairness and justice, the PDP must zone the presidential ticket of the party to the South East.

Recalling how the founding fathers of the PDP came up with the idea of zoning, he said the leaders took the decision to ensure equity and fairness just as he urged the National Working Committee of the party not to ignore it.

His words: “So no zone, whether you are minority or majority, will go home without something to show to their people. But when you look at it like that, after eight years, all positions in the south will go to the north and all the positions in the south will come to the north.

“But they never envisaged a situation where you will have another political party that can produce the president. It wasn’t in their political equation. And you know we were always boasting that we would remain in power for the next 60 years. But the APC produced a northern President in 2015.”

George, who was a member of the PDP zoning committee, said the zoning committee had only made a recommendation by saying the Presidential ticket should be thrown open, urging the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the PDP “to listen and feel the pulse of the people on the issue.”

The PDP is yet to make a decision on which region of the country will produce the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.