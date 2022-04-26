Cross Rivers State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Abuja said he had secured the approval of the President Muhammadu Buhari, to hold consultations leading up to unveiling his plans to contest for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC.
2023 presidency: Ayade gets Buhari’s nod to run
He said the President gave him the approval to begin consultations.
He also declared to rally behind former President Goodluck Jonathan if he (Jonathan) emerges the APC’s Presidential flag bearer ahead of next year’s election.
Ayade disclosed this to State House Correspondents shortly after his meeting with the President at Aso Rock Villa.
Going forward, he said, he would kick off consultations over his presidential bid.
Ayade said he had profound respect for the former president and would not mind supporting him if the APC offered him the Presidential ticket.
Ayade added that his conversations with the President is to seek counsel as he prepares for next month’s primary elections.
He, however, clarified that he did not expressly tell the President of his desire to succeed him but only asked for nod to begin holding consultations.
