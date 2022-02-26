2023 presidency: Atiku expresses delight after meeting Obasanjo in Abeokuta

Atiku visited Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The PDP presidential flag bearer in 2019 touched down at the Hilton Towers of Obasanjo at exactly 10:10am and was duly received by the strongman of Ogun politics.

Taking to Twitter to express his satisfaction after seeing Obasanjo, Atiku wrote on his official account that "It was delightful seeing my former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, this morning during a courtesy visit at his Abeokuta residence."

Even though he didn't state the purpose of his visit, it may not be unconnected to his purported presidential ambition in 2023.

It has been widely speculated that Atiku will make a last ditch attempt to become Nigeria's president in 2023.

Indeed, the former Vice President has been touring the country, meeting political heavyweights to seek support and endorsement to ascend the seat currently being occupied by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also, his campaign team, led by Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has gone to Benue, Anambra and other parts of the country to mobilise support for his candidature.

Atiku challenged Buhari in the 2019 presidential election but now faced a stiff competition to reclaim the PDP ticket to try again in 2023.