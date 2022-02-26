RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 presidency: Atiku expresses delight after meeting Obasanjo in Abeokuta

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

Atiku paid a courtesy visit to his former boss at his Abeokuta residence on Saturday morning.

Atiku expresses delight after meeting Obasanjo in Abeokuta. [Twitter/Atiku Abubakar]
Atiku expresses delight after meeting Obasanjo in Abeokuta. [Twitter/Atiku Abubakar]

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed how delighted he was after meeting his former boss, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Recommended articles

Atiku visited Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The PDP presidential flag bearer in 2019 touched down at the Hilton Towers of Obasanjo at exactly 10:10am and was duly received by the strongman of Ogun politics.

Taking to Twitter to express his satisfaction after seeing Obasanjo, Atiku wrote on his official account that "It was delightful seeing my former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, this morning during a courtesy visit at his Abeokuta residence."

Even though he didn't state the purpose of his visit, it may not be unconnected to his purported presidential ambition in 2023.

It has been widely speculated that Atiku will make a last ditch attempt to become Nigeria's president in 2023.

Indeed, the former Vice President has been touring the country, meeting political heavyweights to seek support and endorsement to ascend the seat currently being occupied by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Also, his campaign team, led by Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has gone to Benue, Anambra and other parts of the country to mobilise support for his candidature.

Atiku challenged Buhari in the 2019 presidential election but now faced a stiff competition to reclaim the PDP ticket to try again in 2023.

Apart from the issue of zoning, it's believed that some interests in the party are opposed to his emergence as the flag bearer in the next year election.

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Citizens Unite for Osinbajo inaugurated in Lagos

Citizens Unite for Osinbajo inaugurated in Lagos

Plateau by-election: APC candidate begs voters to come out

Plateau by-election: APC candidate begs voters to come out

Low voter turnout marks Imo constituency bye-election

Low voter turnout marks Imo constituency bye-election

PDP to challenge impeachment of Zamfara deputy governor in court

PDP to challenge impeachment of Zamfara deputy governor in court

2023 presidency: Atiku expresses delight after meeting Obasanjo in Abeokuta

2023 presidency: Atiku expresses delight after meeting Obasanjo in Abeokuta

Ukraine attack: Russia has been suspended by the Council of Europe

Ukraine attack: Russia has been suspended by the Council of Europe

102-yr-old presidential aspirant reveals her plans to make Nigeria better

102-yr-old presidential aspirant reveals her plans to make Nigeria better

War in our time: The Russo-Ukrainian conflict how do we respond?

War in our time: The Russo-Ukrainian conflict how do we respond?

2023 Presidency: Tinubu speaks on his health status

2023 Presidency: Tinubu speaks on his health status

Trending

Tinubu says he’s ready to get dirty over his 2023 ambition

Bola Tinubu (Guardian)

Ganduje declares support for Tinubu, says northerners have no other option

Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Abdullahi Ganduje (TheNation)

Aregbesola rejects Osun APC guber primary, says it’s a ‘sham of an election’

Aregbesola (Punch)

PDP: Fayose's ally rejects nomination as Ekiti deputy governorship candidate

Fayose's ally rejects nomination as Ekiti deputy governorship candidate