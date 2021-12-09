2023 Presidency: Arewa Consultative Forum takes a stand on zoning

There have been a clamour that the presidency should be zoned to the south as the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner expires in 2023.

But while addressing a group of journalists in Kaduna on Thursday, December 9, 2021, Chief Audu Ogbeh, the ACF chairman said the forum is only a pressure group, adding that the question of zoning should be left to political parties.

The former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party said whoever wants to run for president is free to move round the country and lobby for votes.

He also advised Nigerians to accept zoning if it would solve the country’s problems.

“Let everybody who wants to participate go round, lobby and talk to people. There is so much hostility and venom and people are writing all things on the pages of newspapers.

“Nobody has come to us here to tell us they want to run, and we would tell them, fine, talk to this and talk to that. So, let people move around, it is not warfare, we want Nigeria to have peace, we want equity, we want fairness and people may like or may not like zoning but if it solves our problem in Nigeria, we should run it,” he said.

He assured aspirants that the ACF would support whosoever the parties present for presidency.

He, however, added that the whole of the north would not vote for one person.

“That will not happen, people will vote according to their conscience and convictions but what we need most is peace and stability, we don’t want a break up,” he said.

It would be recalled that in September, the Southern Governors Forum threatened to oppose any political party that fields a northern candidate for president in 2023.