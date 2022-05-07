RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023 Presidency: Amaechi in Benin, Pledges to address insecurity

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, has pledged to tackle the insecurity plaguing the country.

Rotimi Amaechi, Nigeria's Minister of Transportation now in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. (Punch)
Amaechi made the promise on Friday when he visited Oba of Benin, Oba Ewaure II, in his palace.

He further promised to give priority to education as his major focus if given the opportunity to serve as president in 2023.

The former Rivers Governor was accompanied by members of his campaign council.

According to him, as a two-time Speaker of Rivers State and Chairman, Nigeria Speakers Forum; two-time Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF); Director General of Buhari Campaign Council twice, he is experienced enough to turn the country around for the better.

He said during his tenure as governor of Rivers, security and education were his major focus including transportation, roads and agriculture.

He added that he intended to replicate same if given the opportunity to serve the country as president.

He promised that the coastal rail bill to commence from Lagos to Calabar, would pass through Benin.

He added that there was another one from Onitsha, through Asaba to Benin, which would see the light of the day, as the contracts were near finalisation and awaiting adequate funds to start..

Responding, Oba Ewuare II appealed to Amaechi that if eventually his wishes were actualised, he should not forget the traditional rulers and the electorate, especially the youth.

He decried a situation where political office holders, especially governors, treated traditional rulers shabbily only to run to the same royal fathers during elections for support.

He added that the youth should be catered for to eliminate the ugly incidents of violence during electioneering.

“I appeal that when eventually you are successful, please do not forget the royal fathers and the young ones so that there will be less violence in politics.”

He expressed sympathy with the Minister over the Kaduna – Abuja rail hijack which led to the death and kidnap of many. Nigerians.

The monarch also extended his sympathy to families of the victims of the train incident.

